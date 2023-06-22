Sheriff: Search underway for woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway for a woman charged with first degree murder in St. Francois County.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old Megan Cole (Goodson) removed her GPS monitoring device and left a Farmington home early Thursday morning, June 22.

The sheriff’s department said Cole was out on bond under the condition she would be on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

Her $500,000 bond was posted on Wednesday, June 14.

She had been held without bond pending trial.

The sheriff’s department said Cole was originally charged in March 2020 with murder first degree, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse in connection with an investigation in St. Francois County.

Anyone who has seen Cole or know of her whereabouts is urged to contact police, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-756-3252 or Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

