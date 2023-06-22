Quiet few days before our next chance of rain arrives

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, with the temperatures in the mid 80s and low humidity it has been quite a nice across the Heartland. Tonight skies will be mostly clear with evening lows dipping into the lower 60s. High pressure slides in for Friday and Saturday bringing us quiet but hot conditions for the first half of the weekend.

Saturday evening, low pressure swings back through bringing us our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. As winds shift to the southwest this weekend, this will create a more humid air mass over the Heartland and afternoon high temperatures will be steamy in the mid 90s. Sunday scattered showers are likely throughout the early morning with more isolated chances in the afternoon. There is potential for a few of these thunderstorms to become strong to severe.

