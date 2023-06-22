Heartland Votes

Quiet few days before our next chance of rain arrives

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 6/22/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, with the temperatures in the mid 80s and low humidity it has been quite a nice across the Heartland. Tonight skies will be mostly clear with evening lows dipping into the lower 60s. High pressure slides in for Friday and Saturday bringing us quiet but hot conditions for the first half of the weekend.

Saturday evening, low pressure swings back through bringing us our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. As winds shift to the southwest this weekend, this will create a more humid air mass over the Heartland and afternoon high temperatures will be steamy in the mid 90s. Sunday scattered showers are likely throughout the early morning with more isolated chances in the afternoon. There is potential for a few of these thunderstorms to become strong to severe.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
Dustin E. Mason, was charged June 20 with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Butler Co. man charged in connection with death of infant son
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 6/22/23
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 6/22/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warm and dry to end the week, possible storms over the weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 6/22/23