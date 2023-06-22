Mitch McConnell helps secure nearly $2.4M to fight drug abuse in Kentucky

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The Office of National Drug Control Policy will provide $2,375,000 through the Drug-Free Community program to 19 community programs through Kentucky, including in Lyon County and Graves County.

U.S Senate Republican Leader, Mitch McConnell, made the announcement on June 22. The DFC program awards grants to organizations that fight substance abuse among young people. All awarded organizations will receive $125,000 in federal funding this year through the program.

The Lyon County Board of Education will receive funding for the Champions for a Drug-Free Lyon County program in Eddyville. The Graves County Fiscal Court will receive funding for the Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention Community Support Program, located in Mayfield.

Senator McConnell supported the DFC program as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and helped secure $109M for the nationwide initiative in the Fiscal Year 2023 government funding bill. The Senate passed it and President Joe Biden signed it into law in December 2022.

