Heartland Votes

Mahomes, Kelce set for underdog role in ‘The Match’

Patrick Mahomes II watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the American...
Patrick Mahomes II watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rarely are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce in the underdog position. But next week they will be.

Oddsmakers have set a line for Capital One’s ‘The Match’ featuring the duo of Mahomes and Kelce taking on Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Chiefs’ duo are underdogs at +210 odds, with Curry and Thompson set as -250 favorites.

Curry’s golf game is above average, with the four-time NBA champion having played in multiple Korn Ferry Tour events in years’ past. The event will be shown on TNT at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. It’ll be played at the Wynn Las Vegas resort.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Dustin E. Mason, was charged June 20 with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Butler Co. man charged in connection with death of infant son
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
One person died in a crash involving an SUV and a semi truck on Wednesday morning, June 21.
1 dead after crash involving SUV, semi truck in Energy, Ill.

Latest News

Cardinals pitcher and Charleston native James Naile making the trip to London
Charleston native and Cardinals pitcher Naile to make trip to London with Big League Club
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 6/21/23
The KC Current renderings for its downtown stadium
Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
‘Chiefs Champions Tour’ to travel throughout the Kingdom celebrating Super Bowl title