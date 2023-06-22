KY 307 blocked by crash north of Fulgham, Ky.

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers in Hickman County may want to find another route for their morning commute.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a crash is blocking KY 307 north of Fulgham between KY 58 and KY 123 near the KY 1708 intersection.

KYTC said the crash has taken down some utility poles and lines.

Crews will be working on repairs much of the morning.

The blockage is expected to last until 9 a.m.

