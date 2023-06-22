Heartland Votes

Greenway Equipment works with SEMO Food Bank to serve community

This is the fifth year in a row the food bank has partnered with Greenway Equipment to help...
This is the fifth year in a row the food bank has partnered with Greenway Equipment to help fill backpacks that go home with hundreds of Heartland school kids.(KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The backpack program at the SEMO Food Bank helps families bridge the gap between school meals and weekends.

However, raising money to pay for the program happens right now.

This is the fifth year in a row the food bank has partnered with Greenway Equipment to help fill backpacks that go home with hundreds of Heartland school kids.

Greenway is raffling off two UTVs that were both owned at one time by country singer Jason Aldean. Greenway’s vice president said the partnership has raised more than $750,000.

Greenway Regional Vice President Brad Nash and SEMO Food Bank Donations Manager Heather Collier both agree this fundraiser is vital.

It is $10 to enter the raffle. To enter, visit any of one of 32 Greenway Equipment locations, visit this link, or text “gobackpack” to 44321.

