First Alert: Warm, mostly dry ahead of possible storms Sunday

(KFVS) - Warm and mainly dry conditions will continue the rest of work week.

Afternoon highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s and climb to near 90 degrees on Friday.

Northerly breezes will help keep humidity from getting terribly high.

The weekend will warm up quickly and become more humid.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s, with dew points climbing to near 70 by evening.

Thunderstorm chances ramp up as early as late Saturday night as a cold front moves in from the west.

Another round of storms is possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Strong storms will be possible because of higher temps and dew points.

Rainfall may be heavy in some spots, but some areas may get missed, which is typical for this time of year.

