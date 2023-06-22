First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

We’ll finish out the work week with warm and mainly dry conditions. As expected, we’ve had a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around each day this week thanks to the proximity of an upper low over the eastern states. It looks like we’ll be getting drier today and especially Friday. Highs today look to be about 84 to 88, climbing to about 86 to 90 on Friday…but dew points won’t be terribly high due to northerly breezes.

Over the weekend we’ll warm up quickly (and get more humid) as an upper ridge moves in from the west. Highs on Saturday will be about 90 to 95, with dew points climbing to near 70 by evening. Saturday night into Sunday, thunderstorm chances ramp up as a cold front approaches from the west. We may have some storms as early as late Saturday night….with another round possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Strong storms will be possible given forecast temps and dew points. Rainfall may be heavy in some spots, but some areas may get missed, as is typical for this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.