Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Warm and dry to finish out the work week.....chance of thunderstorms this weekend....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll finish out the work week with warm and mainly dry conditions.   As expected, we’ve had a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around each day this week thanks to the proximity of an upper low over the eastern states.  It looks like we’ll be getting drier today and especially Friday.   Highs today look to be about 84 to 88,  climbing to about 86 to 90 on Friday…but dew points won’t be terribly high due to northerly breezes.

Over the weekend we’ll warm up quickly (and get more humid) as an upper ridge moves in from the west.  Highs on Saturday will be about 90 to 95,  with dew points climbing to near 70 by evening.  Saturday night into Sunday,  thunderstorm chances ramp up as a cold front approaches from the west.  We may have some storms as early as late Saturday night….with another round possible Sunday afternoon and evening.  Strong storms will be possible given forecast temps and dew points.  Rainfall may be heavy in some spots,  but some areas may get missed, as is typical for this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
Dustin E. Mason, was charged June 20 with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Butler Co. man charged in connection with death of infant son
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
One person died in a crash involving an SUV and a semi truck on Wednesday morning, June 21.
1 dead after crash involving SUV, semi truck in Energy, Ill.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warmer temperatures as we end the week
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 6/21/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 6/21/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 6/21/23