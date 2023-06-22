Heartland Votes

Cottage Food & Beyond Field Day Event in Marion

Food Works and Southern Illinois Farming Alliance will be hosting an in-person Cottage Food & Beyond Field Day Event at Glaciers End in Marion.(MGN / PublicDomainPictures.net)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Food Works and Southern Illinois Farming Alliance will be hosting an in-person Cottage Food & Beyond Field Day Event at Glaciers End in Marion.

Held on July 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the field day will focus on Cottage Foods, which allows growers and food entrepreneurs to prepare certain foods and beverages in their home kitchen and sell directly to consumers. Cottage Food and Glaciers End will talk about their experiences in this area as they both have been very involved with the Illinois Stewardship Alliance and the writing and advocacy of the Home-to-Market Act, which expanded where Cottage Food businesses can sell.

They will also discuss the process for expanding into a Commercial Kitchen. There will be a tour of their new space and they will have their products available during the event for tastings and for sale.

The event will be limited to 30 people. You can register for the event online. The event is open to the public, family friendly and a light snack and refreshments will be provided. Field days are a free event for members of Food Works, and there is a $10 suggested donation for non-member guests.

