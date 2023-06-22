Charleston native and Cardinals pitcher Naile to make trip to London with Big League Club

SS. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston native and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher James Naile will make the trip with the Cardinals Big League team to London this weekend.

Naile is part of a three-man Taxi Squad along with Catcher Ivan Herrera and Lefthanded Pitcher Jojo Romero.

The Cardinals will play the Cubs in London on Saturday, June 24 about 12:10 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 about 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.