Charleston native and Cardinals pitcher Naile to make trip to London with Big League Club
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SS. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston native and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher James Naile will make the trip with the Cardinals Big League team to London this weekend.
Naile is part of a three-man Taxi Squad along with Catcher Ivan Herrera and Lefthanded Pitcher Jojo Romero.
The Cardinals will play the Cubs in London on Saturday, June 24 about 12:10 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 about 9:00 a.m.
