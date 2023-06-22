Heartland Votes

Charleston native and Cardinals pitcher Naile to make trip to London with Big League Club

Cardinals pitcher and Charleston native James Naile making the trip to London
Cardinals pitcher and Charleston native James Naile making the trip to London(Noland Cook/KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SS. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston native and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher James Naile will make the trip with the Cardinals Big League team to London this weekend.

Naile is part of a three-man Taxi Squad along with Catcher Ivan Herrera and Lefthanded Pitcher Jojo Romero.

The Cardinals will play the Cubs in London on Saturday, June 24 about 12:10 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 about 9:00 a.m.

