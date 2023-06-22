Carbondale man facing multiple charges after police find stolen gun at home

Heartland Votes

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple gun charges after police say they found a stolen gun at his home.

Alex S. Settles, 28, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He was also charged with possession of cannabis over 30 grams and he may have more charges pending.

According to Carbondale police, on Wednesday, June 21 around 7:05 p.m. they were asked by an individual to be present while the person retrieved some personal belongings from a home in the 600 block of West Mill Street.

While officers were at the home, the person told them there was a gun owned by a another person living in the home, later identified as Settles.

According to police, the gun was determined to be stolen out of another jurisdiction. During the investigation, they also found a stun gun, an illegal amount of cannabis and other substances believed to be drugs.

They said Settles didn’t have a Firearms Owners Identification Card.

He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

