Heartland Votes

Budget-friendly ideas for family fun this summer

Search online for free events and activities near you
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 80% of adults reported inflation as a source of stress, according to the American Psychology Association, leaving many families looking for budget-friendly activities this summer.

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with Eventbrite, said there are many things you can do with your kids this summer without breaking the bank – you just have to know where to look.

Bigham shared several ideas for family fun you can find on Eventbrite:

Free movie nights: Many cities around the country host free G or PG rated screenings in parks or town squares. Don’t forget to bring a blanket and snacks.

Walking tours: Many locations offer free or low-cost historical walking tours. This gives families a great chance to have fun and learn about their city.

Cooking classes: Restaurants and chefs offer many options to make different types of cuisine. From pizza to desserts to sushi, there are thousands of options available on the app.

Local farmers markets: Many locations have weekend farmers markets which offer fresh grown food, as well as arts and crafts, live music and other activities for kids.

Free festivals: There are thousands of free festivals across the country like the Chicago Blues Festival, the GoPro Mountain Games in Colorado and the Potato Days Festival in Minnesota.

Here is a roundup of other fun and free or cheap activities:

22 Free (or Cheap) Things to Do

114 Free Summer Activities to Keep Everyone Busy

75 Family Summer Activities You and the Kids Can Do at Home or Outdoors

20 New Ideas and Activities to Try This Summer

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Dustin E. Mason, was charged June 20 with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Butler Co. man charged in connection with death of infant son
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
One person died in a crash involving an SUV and a semi truck on Wednesday morning, June 21.
1 dead after crash involving SUV, semi truck in Energy, Ill.

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard updates the public after finding debris of the missing submersible. (WCVB...
Missing sub: Deepest condolences to families
Budget-friendly ideas for family fun this summer
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Rep. George Santos’ aunt and dad signed his bail bond to keep him out of jail while awaiting trial