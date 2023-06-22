Being “bear wise” in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Those in Kentucky are being reminded of the possibility of encountering bears during this season.

Conservation officers and biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources want to remind the public that sightings of black bears are common across Kentucky, especially in the summer.

As young males disperse through Kentucky to establish a new home and search for mates, bears may be spotted. According to a release from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, black bears could be spotted on farms in rural areas, in residential areas, and occasionally within town or city boundaries virtually anywhere in the state.

Sightings have recently been reported in eastern, southeastern, and southcentral Kentucky, including one recent report in southern Fayette County in the heart of the Bluegrass region. John Hast, wildlife biologist and bear specialist with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, said that young bears can go into populated areas on accident.

“Young male black bears may accidentally find themselves in a more populated area without meaning to do so,” said Hast. “They are on their own for the first time and just discovering humans. They are generally wary of people and will keep moving to exit a populated area on their own, usually at night when humans are less active.”

There are bear populations in both eastern Kentucky and the Ozarks region of Missouri. It isn’t unusual for young male bears to wander outside of the primary bear range during the early summer.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife reminds that black bears are often afraid of people and dogs, and encounters are extremely rare. They also advise the public to never approach of feed a bear, as it can result in a negative encounter. If you ever encounter a bear, keep a safe distance and never approach it.

In Kentucky, hunting bears is regulated and limited to defined seasons in the established bear zones in eastern Kentucky to ensure a sustainable and healthy population.

