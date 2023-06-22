Heartland Votes

Ameren warns Missouri, Illinois customers of aggressive scammers during summer months

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren is warning their utility customers that scammers are aggressively targeting people during summer months throughout Missouri and Illinois.

Ameren is encouraging both residential and business customers to be aware that they may be contacted by scammers who are looking to obtain personal or financial information. Maria Gomez, security supervisor for Ameren, said that the best way to avoid scammers is to be aware of their tricks.

“Unfortunately, utility scams continue to be an ongoing issue for our customers, but it’s encouraging that more customers are becoming aware of these scams and not falling victim to their tricks,” said Gomez. “The sophistication of the scams is increasing as new technology provides more ways to mask or make the scams seem more legitimate.”

Customers should be aware that while they are busy with vacations and special events, they may be distracted and get scammed. Since the start of the year, about 1,000 Ameren customers have reported a scam to the company, while other scam attempts often go unreported. Over $15,000 was reportedly lost by Ameren customers so far in 2023.

The 5 most common scams reported in Ameren’s region include:

  • Rebate, refund or overpayment scam: This scam involves thieves offering customers a rebate or refund if they provide financial information for the transaction.
  • Threat of disconnection scam: This scam is a scare tactic that a customer will have their service disconnected if an immediate payment is not made, generally with a request to use a cash app or prepaid card.
  • Senior discount scam: This scam targets seniors, offering a discounted rate to pay their utility bill upfront.
  • Smart meter installation scam: As Ameren installs smart meters in Missouri, some customers receive calls from scammers asking for an upfront installation fee.
  • Ameren imposter at the door scam: This scam is more prevalent in Illinois where various utility service providers are available but can also occur in Missouri. Customers are encouraged to always ask for identification and never provide any form of payment to the person.

If you are suspicious of a potential scam, you are asked to notify Ameren so they can alert other customers to scams that might be circulating. You can report a potential scam to Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 or Ameren Missouri at 1-800-552-7583.

