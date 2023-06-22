Heartland Votes

9-Hole Putt Putt Pub Crawl event held in downtown Cape Girardeau

The first ever Putt Putt Pub Crawl happens tonight in downtown Cape Girardeau
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Over forty teams took a swing at competing in a mini golf 9-hole course in hopes of winning the title of champions for this year’s Putt Putt Pub Crawl.

Teams of four teed off outside nine different local bars and restaurants in downtown Cape Girardeau on June 22. Griffin Stewart, a bartender at Many Good Things, said that being able to participate in events like this help bring the community together.

“I think it’s a great way to support local businesses, all around downtown, not just the bars. I think it will be a lot of fun, and we’re happy to be a part of it,” Stewart said. “I hope it brings the community together, and we can do more things like this in the future because I think things like this is a great idea to support local business, especially downtown. There is a lot of local business, so I think that is a really good idea.”

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each restaurant and bar participating will remain open to the public.

