60-year-old man arrested on 1st degree assault charge

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 60-year-old Caruthersville man was arrested on criminal charges on Tuesday, June 21.

According to Caruthersville Police, Michael Chandler was arrested on assault first degree with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and armed criminal action charges.

Chandler was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center without bond.

