60-year-old man arrested on 1st degree assault charge
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 60-year-old Caruthersville man was arrested on criminal charges on Tuesday, June 21.
According to Caruthersville Police, Michael Chandler was arrested on assault first degree with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and armed criminal action charges.
Chandler was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center without bond.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.