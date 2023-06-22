3rd suspect in custody in connection with stolen four wheelers

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies have arrested the third suspect in connection with a theft investigation in Williamson County.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Carl Copher, 43, of Orient, Ill. was arrested in regard to the burglary of two stolen four wheels that occurred on June 19.

The two previously arrested suspects are Sam Garten and Dylan Russell. All three suspects have been taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two stolen four wheelers is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541, your local law enforcement agency or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477).

On Monday, June 19, Williamson County deputies responded to a reported burglary on Brushy Creek Road in Thompsonville.

The owner reported that a red 2022 Suzuki KingQuad four wheeler, a green Yamaha 350 four wheeler, a 2018 Carriage enclosed trailer, Stihl Chainsaw tools, elk antlers, hunting equipment and other items had been stolen.

This red 2022 Suzuki KingQuad is still missing after it was reportedly stolen from a home in Williamson County, Ill. (Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

A green Yamaha 350 four wheeler is still missing after it was reportedly stolen from a home in Williamson County, Ill. (Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Investigators say they have recovered a significant amount of the stolen property. However, the two four wheelers are still missing.

Arrest warrants were issued for Russell and Copher. Their bonds were set at $150,000 each.

