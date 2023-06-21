Warmer temperatures as we end the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Isolated showers that developed this afternoon will begin to die off around sunset this evening. Temperatures will be warm with evening readings falling into the middle to upper 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s. Thursday will partly cloudy and warm with only a very slim chance for a shower. Highs will reach the middle 80s. As we head into the weekend, hotter weather will move into the Heartland. Highs over the weekend will reach the lower to middle 90s. We will see a chance for thunderstorms on Sunday, some could be strong.

On a personal not I will be off starting tomorrow as I undergo my fifth round of chemotherapy. I am shooting to be back on the fifth of July depending on how I handle this round. Again, thanks for all the well wishes thoughts and prayers over the past few months as I take on this battle.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.