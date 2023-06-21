Heartland Votes

Warm and mostly dry, with chance for storms over the weekend

By Madeline Parker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Happy Wednesday, Heartland! It’s looking like it will be breezy this afternoon, with a chance for some pop up showers in southeast Missouri. The rest of the region looks fairly dry, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Humidity isn’t very high, but will rise over the weekend. Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s. It will start to warm up over the weekend, with temperatures getting to the 90s.

It’s dry for the next few days, with a chance for thunderstorms on Sunday morning, that could bring some moderate rain. The next workweek has low chances for more precipitation, with temperatures continuing to be in the high 80s and low 90s.

