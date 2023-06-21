Volunteers set to clean up graffiti at bridge overlook in Cape Girardeau
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Graffiti tagged on portions of the old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook will soon be no more.
Members of three local companies are set to volunteer their time to clean the spray paint off of the overlook starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.
The three companies are Todt Roof & Construction, PJ’s Pressure Washing and Quality Tree & Crane.
We’re told the clean-up event was organized by Brennon Todt in partnership with Old Town Cape.
