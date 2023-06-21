Two charged with prostitution at Paducah hotel

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women have been arrested and charged with prostitution following an investigation at a hotel in Paducah.

On Wednesday, June 21, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Division investigated complaints of prostitution taking place at a Paducah hotel. On Wednesday morning, detectives located online ads posted by women alleging to be in the Paducah area. Two of the ads appeared to be connected and that the women were working together.

A detective who was undercover contacted one of the women and reached an agreement for sex in exchange for money. The woman directed the detective to a Paducah hotel located at Hinkleville Road where she was allegedly staying.

Detectives conducted surveillance in the area and observed two women matching the descriptions of those that had posted online ads, confirming their identities. Both women were taken into custody without incident. The women were identified as 30-year-old Santana Cole of Paducah and 26-year-old Mikaya Falls of Bolivar, Tennessee.

During the investigation, detectives found small amounts of Marijuana in the hotel room, as well as in a vehicle that was driven by the women. Detectives discovered that the women were traveling from city to city.

Both women were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail and were charged with Prostitution and Possession of Marijuana.

