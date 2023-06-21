Heartland Votes

Traffic Alert: Semi crash blocks northbound Purchase Parkway in Graves Co.

A semi truck has run off in the median along the Purchase Parkway near Wingo, Kentucky in...
A semi truck has run off in the median along the Purchase Parkway near Wingo, Kentucky in Graves County.(AP)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A semi truck has run off in the median along the Purchase Parkway near Wingo, Kentucky in Graves County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash is at mile marker 13.6 northbound where traffic is restricted to one lane in a work zone near the Wingo KY 339 Exit 14 Interchange.

The crash is not blocking traffic at this time, but traffic will be halted for around one hour once a tow truck arrives to recover the semi.

Estimated duration is two hours or approximately 11 p.m.

KYTC says motorists travelling northbound should use Purchase Parkway Exit 2 at Fulton to reach U.S. 45 North, then follow it northbound to Mayfield.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
Christopher D. Gravett, 39, of Johnston City, was wanted on a charge for driving while license...
Wanted man found in Williamson Co. attic, taken into custody
The WWE Supershow will return to the Show Me Center in August.
WWE Supershow returns to Show Me Center
A 10-year-old Festus boy died after a UTV crash on Father’s Day.
10-year-old boy dies after UTV crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Krebs Station Road has reopened after being closed this evening in order for Jackson Purchase...
Traffic Alert: Krebs Station Road reopens after evening closure
Two people were hurt in a crash near Caruthersville on Sunday, June 18.
2 injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
A 10-year-old Festus boy died after a UTV crash on Father’s Day.
10-year-old boy dies after UTV crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.