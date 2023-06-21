Traffic Alert: Semi crash blocks northbound Purchase Parkway in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A semi truck has run off in the median along the Purchase Parkway near Wingo, Kentucky in Graves County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash is at mile marker 13.6 northbound where traffic is restricted to one lane in a work zone near the Wingo KY 339 Exit 14 Interchange.

The crash is not blocking traffic at this time, but traffic will be halted for around one hour once a tow truck arrives to recover the semi.

Estimated duration is two hours or approximately 11 p.m.

KYTC says motorists travelling northbound should use Purchase Parkway Exit 2 at Fulton to reach U.S. 45 North, then follow it northbound to Mayfield.

