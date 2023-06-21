Heartland Votes

Tiny chefs wrap up cooking camp

By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tiny chefs put their kitchen skills to use by cooking bacon, making parfaits and serving up pancakes.

Tuesday was their last day of a 3-week-long cooking camp in Cape Girardeau.

When asked what the participants liked best about the camp varied, but very positive.

“Nice like a master piece and then you can add marshmallows for a finishing touch,” said one young chef.

“Make stuff and then you get to eat it all up and its so good,” said another.

Besides cooking up dishes, one cook said is was also fun to make new friends.

The City of Cape Girardeau’s next event for kids will be rock climbing.

This gets underway on Wednesday at the SEMO Rec Center.

