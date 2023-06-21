Three men charged in connection with child exploitation investigation in Jackson County, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Over the course of three months, three men have been arrested and are now charged in connection with a child exploitation investigation in Jackson County, Missouri.

According to a release from Missouri State Highway Patrol, on March 6, the Grain Valley Police Department requested the assistance of the highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control/Digital Forensic Investigation Unit with an investigation into a missing female juvenile from Grain Valley, Mo.

After being reported as missing, the juvenile returned home. Grain Valley investigators learned she had possibly been sexually exploited.

According to the release, evidence and interviews led investigators to three men who, on separate occasions, met the juvenile to engage in sexual acts.

On April 11, authorities arrested 27-year-old August Gildehaus, 27, of Grain Valley, who was charged with first-degree sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree statutory sodomy and second-degree statutory rape by the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney.

According to a probable cause statement from the prosecuting attorney’s office, Gildehaus was employed as an officer at the Grain Valley Police Department when the exploitation occurred.

Tryston Hastings, 24, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested on May 24. The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney charged Hastings with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of second-degree statutory rape.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney charged 24-year-old Antoine Richardson, of Leavenworth, Kansas, with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of second-degree statutory rape. He was arrested on June 9.

