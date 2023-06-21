Southern Illinois non-profit using service dogs to help support veterans

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Getting veterans the support and service they need. That’s the mission of one Heartland non-profit and they’re using man’s best friend to accomplish just that.

Tony Eaton is the President of Down the Leash Service Dogs. Eaton said that the training is a combined effort of the trainers and the dogs themselves.

“Training is 10 percent the dog and 90 percent the handler,” said Eaton.

Eaton started the non-profit in his parent’s garage with just one handler and his dog. Eaton then moved his training to the Masonic Lodge in Herrin in Fall 2022.

Eaton now trains veterans and their dogs to become service dogs, every Sunday. Eaton said the reason behind it is to lower cases of suicide in veterans.

“We’re trying to get the suicide rate down. It’s been kind of an epidemic that’s happening amongst all veterans across the nation,” said Eaton. “And we have found that some of the best things to do for that is to actually have a service dog.”

Eaton is a Marine Veteran. One of the members of his training is Alex Polak. Polak was a combat veteran who served in the U.S. Army.

Polak said that his bond with his dog Odin is special.

“It’s made it to where he’s apart of me. Everything is through me to him, right down the leash and it’s been amazing,” said Polak.

Polak said that Odin helps him with his PTSD.

John Riecan also has a similar bond with his dog, Trooper. Riecan served in the U.S. Army and now works with Tony to train Trooper.

“Whether it be getting angry, or anxiety is getting high, or even if I’m just feeling sad, he, however it works, picks up on those endorphins and he’s one that just get up on you and love you,” said Riecan. “He likes to sit up on me and put his paws on me and he’ll stay there until he knows that I’m doing okay.”

Eaton said it’s those bonds that keeps Eaton focused on his mission, supporting local veterans.

“We just want to create a safe environment for our veterans and to be able to give them some pretty awesome training and then the end result is they have a very well polished service animal,” said Eaton.

Eaton said all veterans in his non-profit have their dogs trained for free, and that they are outfitted with leashes and service dog vest.

He also said he has opened it up to First responders.

