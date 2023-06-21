Heartland Votes

Southern Ill. man accused of removing, trying to steal copper wire from contractor vehicle

A southern Illinois man is accused of removing and trying to steal copper wire from a contractor vehicle.
A southern Illinois man is accused of removing and trying to steal copper wire from a contractor vehicle.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man is accused of removing and trying to steal copper wire from a contractor vehicle.

Damon H. Jones, 46, of Johnston City, was arrested on charges of burglary to motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools and resisting a peace officer.

According to a release from Carbondale police, an officer was on foot patrol in the 1200 block of East Main Street around 5:01 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 when he saw Jones removing copper from a vehicle belonging to a contractor working in the area.

Jones tried to run, but was caught without further incident. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

