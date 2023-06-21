Southern Ill. man accused of removing, trying to steal copper wire from contractor vehicle

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man is accused of removing and trying to steal copper wire from a contractor vehicle.

Damon H. Jones, 46, of Johnston City, was arrested on charges of burglary to motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools and resisting a peace officer.

According to a release from Carbondale police, an officer was on foot patrol in the 1200 block of East Main Street around 5:01 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 when he saw Jones removing copper from a vehicle belonging to a contractor working in the area.

Jones tried to run, but was caught without further incident. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

