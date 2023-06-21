Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors approves $152.9M budget for FY24

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved a $152.9 million budget for fiscal year 2024.(KFVS-12)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved a $152.9 million budget for fiscal year 2024.

The fiscal year begins on July 1.

According to a release on Southeast Missouri State University, the fiscal year 2023 education and general budget, which supports academic instruction and general operations, totals $114.8 million.

The operating budgets for the university’s auxiliary units total $29.8 million. University leaders say auxiliary units are those areas that generate revenue to account for all their expenses such as the Student Recreation Center, the Show Me Center and Residence Life among others.

The remaining $8.3 million are funds designated for specific purposes or services, such as student fees.

According to the university, Missouri’s House and Senate have approved HB03 which provides Southeast a seven percent increase in operating appropriations which is awaiting Governor Mike Parson’s signature.

Southeast’s Vice President of Finance and Administration Dr. Brad Sheriff said in a release that while the increase is welcomed, if signed by the governor, it is also offset by rising operating costs necessary for the university.

The approved budget includes a projected increase of $1.7 million in costs for the coming year on items such as utilities, property insurance, employee benefits and software.

University leaders say they also anticipates a five percent increase to healthcare insurance costs in the fiscal year. A four percent merit pay increase for employees was included in the budget.

