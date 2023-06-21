Southeast Health patients receive data breach letter from ITX

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Concerns about a data breach are spreading on social media, involving a company that works with Southeast Health in Cape Girardeau. According to that company, patient information could be compromised, from names and addresses to medical conditions and medications.

Southeast Health clients received the letter telling them a security incident could put their personal information at risk. Southeast Health patient, Lakrisha Moore, said she didn’t know what the letter was at first.

“I thought it was a bill to be honest,” Moore said.

But Moore soon realized the letter she received involved her privacy. The company that sent it, called ITX Healthcare, works with Southeast Health. It informed Moore and others that a “data privacy event” possibly exposed her information, including social security number and medical records.

“It is concerning,” Moore said. “So basically all your health records, your social security number have all been leaked, and I was like great.”

Moore suffers from a rare blood disorder. She said that has her in the doctor’s office all the time.

“I usually am pretty open and tell people about it all but still it’s like your health issues should be private,” Moore said.

Cybersecurity expert, Matt Hopkins, has seen the letter as well. Hopkins said that data breaches like this happen more often than one might think.

“Unfortunately these things happen,” Hopkins said. “I’d be concerned, but I don’t know if it’s cause for panic at this point, because as the letter indicates, it’s not been misused so far as far as anyone knows.”

Hopkins still suggests keeping an eye on your credit.

“I would be vigilant about watching my credit report and making sure I know that the accounts that are open on my account are ones that I know about and not something that somebody else has created,” Hopkins said.

“I already monitor it so I’m not too worried about that because I feel like if anything comes across, I would catch it fairly quickly,” Moore said.

Moore said the only information she has is that letter from the third-party vendor. She said she’d like to hear from Southeast.

“I would expect there to be something else to follow, but as of now there has not been,” Moore said.

The copy of the letter that Heartland news has is dated June 9, 2023. A spokesperson for Southeast Health said they just found out about the data breach today. They expect to have more information tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.