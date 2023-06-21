Heartland Votes

‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor Bruce Willis was captured in a sweet moment holding his new granddaughter on Father’s Day.

Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, shared photos on Instagram of her father holding his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Baby Louetta was born in April.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer Willis wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

In March, Bruce Willis’ family said that the 68-year-old actor was stepping away from acting due to his declining health. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which then progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
From left: Dylan Russell, Carl Copher and an unidentified suspect are wanted in connection with...
3 suspects wanted in connection with stolen four wheelers
Jacob Morrison, Zichia Gross and Karree Banks were arrested in connection with a check fraud...
3 arrested in connection with check fraud investigation in Cape Girardeau
Danny Ricks was arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville.
Shooting at Caruthersville store leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

US approves meat grown from animal cells
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion
Red, green and white graffiti can be scene throughout portions of the Old Mississippi River...
Volunteers set to clean up graffiti at bridge overlook in Cape Girardeau
Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called...
32-year-old posed as student at 3 high schools in Boston, officials say
Disgraced social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother are due in a Romanian court.
Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges