Heartland Votes

Serving time to serving meals: Inmates attend classes in prison, receive culinary certificates

A group of inmates at the Waiawa Correctional Facility in Hawaii received their culinary certificates. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Eight inmates at a correctional facility in Hawaii have received their culinary certificates.

KHNL reports that the group of inmates attended six months of classes offered at the Waiawa Correctional Facility by Kapiolani Community College.

And the group celebrated the occasion with a banquet.

“This program helped me a lot in professionalism and being able to have a future,” said inmate Gabriel Apilando.

It’s the facility’s first culinary program in at least 20 years.

Officials said the classes are important to teach skills as inmates prepare for work furlough, parole and being released back into the community.

“The culinary program taught me that anything is possible as long as I put my mind to it,” said inmate Antonio Belen. “I have the tenacity to move forward in my life.”

Kapiolani Community College also has a culinary program at the women’s correctional center which has been running for more than 10 years.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
Christopher D. Gravett, 39, of Johnston City, was wanted on a charge for driving while license...
Wanted man found in Williamson Co. attic, taken into custody
The WWE Supershow will return to the Show Me Center in August.
WWE Supershow returns to Show Me Center
A 10-year-old Festus boy died after a UTV crash on Father’s Day.
10-year-old boy dies after UTV crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.

Latest News

You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, which is why Missouri Law Enforcement Agencies are...
K-9 Officer Riggs joins Jackson Police Dept. as law enforcement adjusts to marijuana legalization
People gather during a rally Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake...
Utah school district returns the Bible to shelves after appeals and outcry
Three men are charged in connection with a child exploitation investigation in Jackson County,...
Three men charged in connection with child exploitation investigation in Jackson County, Mo.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump’s penchant for talking could pose problems as Mar-a-Lago criminal case moves ahead