Senator Fowler announces reconstruction of Old Shawneetown Ohio River boat ramp

Senator Dale Fowler joined local leaders and project stakeholders at the Old Shawneetown Ohio Boat Ramp to announce funds for the reconstruction of a decommissioned boat ramp(Illinois Senator Dale Fowler)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) joined local leaders and project stakeholders at the Old Shawneetown Ohio Boat Ramp.

On June 20, Sen. Fowler announced funds for the reconstruction of a decommissioned boat ramp. The former boat ramp has been decommissioned for more than 15 years following natural changes to the river’s waterways.

Awarded on July 1, 2021, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity received an $800,000 grant. Since the announcement of the grant, the port district has undergone both the permit and surveying process for the project.

Jim Brown, a project engineer with Brown and Roberts Inc., said the project will entail elevating approximately half of the lower ramp and parking area, constructing a new boat access ramp, extending two jetties into the river to divert siltation, replacing nearly 2,000 sq feet of parking lot and placing rip rap along the area.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

