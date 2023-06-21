Heartland Votes

SEMO Board of Governors renews sponsorship for Lift for Life Academy

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors has approved the renewal of a sponsorship for the Lift for Life Academy in St. Louis for five years.

The current sponsorship will last until June 30, 2028. According to a release from SEMO, the LFLA serves the needs of an at-risk population that is around 97% African American and 100% free/reduced lunch. The school provides education to more than 800 students, from kindergarten through 12th Grade.

The Missouri Board of Education approved LFLA’s five-year renewal in March 2023 with the recommendation of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Edcuation. Assessment of the school’s outcomes shows performance is improving.

SEMO President, Dr. Carlos Vargas, said he’s pleased that LFLA has received an expedited renewal of its charter from the state after achieving an Annual Performance Rating in the accredited range the last three out of four reportable years. The LFLA charter was initially approved by SEMO’s Board of Regents in April 2000

