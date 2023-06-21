Heartland Votes

Reading of the Declaration of Independence to take place at bandshell in Murphysboro, Ill.

A reading of the Declaration of Independence will be done on Saturday, July 1.
A reading of the Declaration of Independence will be done on Saturday, July 1.(WWNY)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A reading of the Declaration of Independence will be done on Saturday, July 1.

According to the Jackson County Historical Society, they coordinated with the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution to have the SAR Color Guard perform the reading.

It will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside Park Bandshell in Murphysboro.

