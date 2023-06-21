Public meeting on proposal to offer tax incentives for West Park Mall redevelopment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to share their thoughts on a proposal to offer tax incentives to developers wanting to revamp West Park Mall.

The tax increment finance commission will hold a public hearing about the project at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at the Osage Centre.

Developers want to use tax incentives to help pay for the $107 million investment.

According to River City Centre, funds from a tax incentive would make up less than 18 percent of the entire project.

The group also said the redevelopment project would create more than 1,400 jobs and bring in $80 million in new tax revenue over 30 years.

