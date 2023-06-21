Public meeting on proposal to offer tax incentives for West Park Mall redevelopment
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to share their thoughts on a proposal to offer tax incentives to developers wanting to revamp West Park Mall.
The tax increment finance commission will hold a public hearing about the project at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at the Osage Centre.
Developers want to use tax incentives to help pay for the $107 million investment.
According to River City Centre, funds from a tax incentive would make up less than 18 percent of the entire project.
The group also said the redevelopment project would create more than 1,400 jobs and bring in $80 million in new tax revenue over 30 years.
