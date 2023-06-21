Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Eldorado, Ill.

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in southern Illinois.

According to Saline County Coroner Jerry D. Watson, a relative had been trying to reach a man and woman who lived together in the 800 block of Benton Street in Eldorado for some time. When they didn’t answer, the relative went to the home to check on them around 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.

Watson said the family member found the bodies of the 51-year-old woman and 68-year-old man, one in the bedroom and one in the living room.

The relative alerted authorities and police responded.

Watson estimated the couple had been dead about 48 hours before they were found.

He said an autopsy was not conducted, but the cause of death is unknown pending the results of toxicology reports.

The names of the victims are not being released until all family members have been notified.

