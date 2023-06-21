Heartland Votes

Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Eldorado, Ill.

Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in southern Illinois.
Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in southern Illinois.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in southern Illinois.

According to Saline County Coroner Jerry D. Watson, a relative had been trying to reach a man and woman who lived together in the 800 block of Benton Street in Eldorado for some time. When they didn’t answer, the relative went to the home to check on them around 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.

Watson said the family member found the bodies of the 51-year-old woman and 68-year-old man, one in the bedroom and one in the living room.

The relative alerted authorities and police responded.

Watson estimated the couple had been dead about 48 hours before they were found.

He said an autopsy was not conducted, but the cause of death is unknown pending the results of toxicology reports.

The names of the victims are not being released until all family members have been notified.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
From left: Dylan Russell, Carl Copher and an unidentified suspect are wanted in connection with...
3 suspects wanted in connection with stolen four wheelers
Jacob Morrison, Zichia Gross and Karree Banks were arrested in connection with a check fraud...
3 arrested in connection with check fraud investigation in Cape Girardeau
Danny Ricks was arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville.
Shooting at Caruthersville store leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A reading of the Declaration of Independence will be done on Saturday, July 1.
Reading of the Declaration of Independence to take place at bandshell in Murphysboro, Ill.
The city of Carbondale announced Poplar Camp Beach has reopened to the public.
Poplar Camp Beach reopens after temporary closure due to increased bacteria levels
A southern Illinois man is accused of removing and trying to steal copper wire from a...
Southern Ill. man accused of removing, trying to steal copper wire from contractor vehicle
MERS Goodwill Excel Center holds summer solstice event.
MERS Goodwill Excel Center holds summer solstice