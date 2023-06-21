Mo. man walks stairs for 36 hours to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mark Applegate walked up and down the century-old stairs at the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau for 9 hours on Wednesday, June 21.

He’s raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association with each step.

“My mom has had the disease for 14 years, my grandmother passed away with it and my uncle passed away from it, so it is very personal to me,” said Applegate.

“You’d be shocked that even though one in three people are diagnosed with this disease, people don’t know anything about it,” he added.

This is actually day three of Applegate’s four-day, 36-hour climb. His fundraising goal? Exactly $5,280.

“My mom as she started getting dementia, when you’d ask her a question that had a number for an answer she would kind of roll her eyes and say 5280, because she could remember that because it’s the number of feet in a mile,” Applegate explained.

Jeremy Koerber is with the Greater Missouri Area Alzheimer’s Association.

He believes with every step, Applegate is helping people talk about the disease.

“With dementia in general, people really don’t have those conversations, they will talk about diabetes or they will talk about heart disease, they’ll even talk about cancer , but there’s a certain stigma to this,” said Koerber

“Oh, she was a wonderful person. You would have loved her, you’d still love her,” said Applegate, when asked about his mother.

That’s why he honors her with each step and uses this blog to track his journey.

“Everyday it seems like I get a call saying, ‘Hey, I saw your blog and I don’t know anything about this disease, but my mom seems to be repeating herself a lot. Is there something I need to look into?’ So, it’s a huge disease that no one knows enough about so that’s what I am trying to help fix,” said Applegate.

Applegate started his stair climb in Kansas City on Monday, he spent Tuesday in St. Louis and is headed to Springfield on Thursday.

To learn more about his efforts, or to donate you can visit his blog.

