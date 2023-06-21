MERS Goodwill Excel Center holds summer solstice

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - To celebrate summer solstice students at the MERS Goodwill Excel Center did a number of activities such as making sundials, working with telescopes and making a volcano.

The excel center was created for individuals 21 and over to get their high school diplomas.

Teacher John Casebolt at the excel center shared with us how good the center is for the students to not only learn but to have fun and experiment.

“It’s just a great center, right now we got fairly small class sizes so there’s a lot more one on one instruction with students so were able to do a lot more with field trips and science experiments and play around,” Casebolt said.

The center is wrapping up the term for this year but will be starting back up in August.

The center is free and also has free daycare for its students.

