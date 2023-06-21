Man rescued from drowning in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple emergency crews were called to Carterville Beach shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 to a report of a man drowning.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, crews with Carterville Fire Department used their boat to rescue the man and took him to an ambulance crew waiting on shore to take him to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man is expected to recover.

An investigation is underway by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Carterville Police Department, Crainville Police Department and John A. Logan College Police also responded to the scene.

