Heartland Votes

Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say

14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man has been arrested after police say he shot at three juveniles accused of stealing his wife’s car.

The incident happened Tuesday (June 20) just after noon in the 1700 block of Shirley Drive in Algiers.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the woman’s husband, Reginal Charles, spotted his wife’s stolen car and pursued the suspects.

The juveniles crashed the vehicle.

Police say Charles got out of his vehicle and fired two shots into his wife’s car, striking a 14-year-old suspect.

The injured juvenile ran away and was taken to a hospital with a graze wound to the head and a hand injury, police say.

A 17-year-old was apprehended by Charles, who allegedly struck the teen with his gun. Police say Charles held the juvenile until police arrived.

Another unidentified juvenile fled the scene.

Charles was booked on two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault.

The 14-year-old will be taken into custody upon release from the hospital.

Both the 14 and 17-year-olds will be booked with auto theft, unauthorized use of a movable, and possession of stolen property.

Tuesday’s incident is the latest in a recent uptick of violence in Algiers. Last week, four separate shootings left three people dead and a teen wounded.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
Danny Ricks was arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville.
Shooting at Caruthersville store leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau
Jacob Morrison, Zichia Gross and Karree Banks were arrested in connection with a check fraud...
3 arrested in connection with check fraud investigation in Cape Girardeau
From left: Dylan Russell, Carl Copher and an unidentified suspect are wanted in connection with...
3 suspects wanted in connection with stolen four wheelers

Latest News

Three men are charged in connection with a child exploitation investigation in Jackson County,...
Three men charged in connection with child exploitation investigation in Jackson County, Mo.
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
Two people have been arrested after a shooting early Sunday morning.
2 arrested in connection with Carbondale shooting
From left: Dylan Russell, Carl Copher and an unidentified suspect are wanted in connection with...
3 suspects wanted in connection with stolen four wheelers
Gil Askew, 42, of Paducah, was charged with second-degree indecent exposure, second-degree...
Convicted burglar, sex offender arrested for indecent exposure