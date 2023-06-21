Heartland Votes

Man accused of stealing from western Ky. fire department

Richard James Kyle, 32, of Smithland, Ky., was arrested on a charge of third-degree burglary.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing from a western Kentucky fire department.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the Smithland Fire Department in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 17 for a burglary in progress.

When the deputy arrived, he found the suspect had already left the scene.

On June 20, the investigation led to the arrest of Kyle. Deputies say all the items stolen from the fire department were recovered at his home.

Kyle was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by officers from the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole.

