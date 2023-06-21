Man accused of stealing from western Ky. fire department

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing from a western Kentucky fire department.

Richard James Kyle, 32, of Smithland, Ky., was arrested on a charge of third-degree burglary.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the Smithland Fire Department in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 17 for a burglary in progress.

When the deputy arrived, he found the suspect had already left the scene.

On June 20, the investigation led to the arrest of Kyle. Deputies say all the items stolen from the fire department were recovered at his home.

Kyle was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by officers from the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.