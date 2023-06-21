Ky. man convicted of sexually abusing woman wanted for violating protection order

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man convicted of sexually abusing a woman is wanted for violating a protection order.

Brent E. Clark, 49, of Hickory, was charged in a warrant with violation of an Interpersonal Protection Order.

According to Paducah police, Clark was charged with first-degree sexual abuse in 2020, and convicted of an amended charge of third-degree sexual abuse in May 2022. He was convicted of violating an EPO involving the woman in August 2022 and again in November 2022.

Clark was released from jail March 1.

According to police, on June 19 the victim told them Clark had entered her place of work on the previous day. She said Clark had done so before, as well.

Police suspect Clark is not in compliance with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry. They requested a Kentucky State Police trooper check Clark’s home in Hickory, and say the owner of the property told them Clark hasn’t lived there in several weeks.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

