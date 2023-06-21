Kennett conisder cutting back on budget for next year

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Financial frustrations continue in Kennett as the city works on a tight budget for next year.

Kennett Mayor Jake Crafton was elected in April and is tasked with setting a new budget for next year which does not look the same as years past.

“The past couple years we have been running at a deficit of over a million plus every year, so we are trying to right the ship and correct it but it’s hard,” Crafton said.

In 2022 the city set a budget of $5.8 million, but this year that had to change. Crafton said it ended up putting them in a massive hole.

“What was turned in this year was a $6 million budget request, and we brought it down 20% to $4 million, and $2 million for a city our size is a big cut,” Crafton said.

One of the places that might be affected by this is the Kennett Fire Department as they may have to move part-time employees to volunteer positions.

“We are having to pick the better of two bad answers right now and it is going to be a work in progress,” Crafton said.

Crafton wants to keep the part-time employees because of how important their role is and is looking to find a compromise with the department. Crafton added this is not the only spot where comprising will be needed.

“Every expenditure over 500 dollars is going to be scrutinized is it justifiable is it needed or is it a want, so the department heads are going to go through more justification about their purchases,” Crafton said.

Now this is something that could be done over a couple of years but $4 million was a number the city set their budget at 5 years ago and Crafton feels like they can and have to do it again.

“We want to hit it head on and make the changes we need to know so going forward we are operating in the black and protecting the taxpayer’s money,” Crafton said.

