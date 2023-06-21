K-9 Officer Riggs joins Jackson Police Dept. as law enforcement adjusts to marijuana legalization

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, which is why Missouri Law Enforcement Agencies are retiring K-9 officers that are trained to sniff out marijuana.

The four-legged patrolmen can’t unlearn pot as a drug they’re supposed to detect. After Missouri voters legalized the drug, police departments are getting new K-9′s.

One of those new officers started his crime-fighting career in Cape Girardeau County, and he’s pretty popular with all of his co-workers.

“They all wanna see the dog, they all wanna see pictures, everybody wants to be around the dog,” Jackson Police Department’s Assistant Chief Alex Broch said.

His name is Riggs: a 14-month-old German Shepherd, specially trained to join the force.

“He will be trained in tracking, criminal apprehension, and location of narcotics,” Broch said.

But, not marijuana.

Broch says that with marijuana being legalized and their dog being trained in marijuana, they couldn’t distinguish whether he was hitting on marijuana or hitting on narcotics.

When marijuana became legal, agencies were worried about losing their K-9′s.

“Some of the drug task forces that the state of Missouri funds said ‘we’re going to be losing these K-9′s that cost alot of money to acquire and then train, and they’ve been so effective, but we won’t be able to use them,’” said Mike O’Connell, with the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

The Mo. Dept. of Public Safety offered a K-9 Replacement Grant, so police departments across the Show-Me State could get newly trained dogs onto their squad.

“Just as equally skilled dogs that will be able to detect other drugs,” O’Connell said.

And, in Jackson, that means an early retirement for the department’s current K-9 officer Beny.

“He is getting up there in age, he would get retired out soon, but this is making it go a little bit faster due to the marijuana detection,” Broch said.

According to Broch, Beny will likely retire with his handler.

The grant program from Missouri DPS has funded 44 K-9 officers to departments around the state.

