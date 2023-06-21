Jackson police remind residents of ordinances ahead of Fourth of July

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are reminding residents of some important items and ordinances ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The Jackson Police Department says officers will monitor the city park and other surrounding areas.

On July 4, citizens are reminded that several areas in and around the park will be closed to vehicle traffic, and that many areas will be posted as “no parking” for the safety of all drivers and pedestrians. Anyone parking in a posted “no parking” zone may be towed at the owner’s expense.

After the fireworks display on July 4, drivers are urged to be patient when leaving the area, and remember that officers will be posted at all major intersections to help in clearing the area.

Police also reminded citizens that no dogs are allowed in the Jackson City Park on the Fourth of July. Signs will be posted at various areas throughout the park.

The police department also shared several city ordinances on fireworks.

