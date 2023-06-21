Heartland Votes

Heartland Basketball Shootout provides new way for teams to compete during summer

Heartland Basketball Shootout
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jeremy Brinkmeyer was hired as the new Notre Dame boy’s basketball head coach in May, but his previous stop at Kelly taught him an important lesson.

Getting your team together for competition during the summer is not an easy task.

“At a small school we had kids that play multiple sports, which is great, but a lot of guys were gone for the weekends so we couldn’t play in any of the (basketball) shootouts,” Brinkmeyer said. “I was like well we need to play, so we’ll just put on our own.”

The first Heartland Basketball Shootout started on Tuesday on the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex. With the majority of summer sports events requiring weekend travel, the two-day Shootout is being held mid-week to allow athletes with competing schedules a better chance to attend.

Teams from Missouri and Illinois made the trip to play.

“It’s been a mixture of a lot of good teams and a lot of good basketball,” said Brinkmeyer.

The Shootout continues on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
Christopher D. Gravett, 39, of Johnston City, was wanted on a charge for driving while license...
Wanted man found in Williamson Co. attic, taken into custody
The WWE Supershow will return to the Show Me Center in August.
WWE Supershow returns to Show Me Center
Danny Ricks was arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville.
Shooting at Caruthersville store leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Austin Gast playing with Thrillville after reaching out to Ralph Santana
Heartland Basketball Shootout
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 6/20
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 6/20