Gov. Beshear recognizes 15 Kentucky Main Street communities

WESTERN KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear recognized 15 Kentucky Main Street communities and area leaders on Wednesday, June 21.

He recognized Main Street communities for their outstanding efforts in volunteerism, partnerships, economic vitality, fundraising, design and promotion.

Two of the communities recognized include Murray Main Street’s Imagination Alley, which won a design award for Best Outdoor Space, and Paducah Main Street’s Cocktail Trail, which won a promotion award for Best Promotion of Downtown.

“We were thrilled to be able to provide to our community a gathering place, a venue for students to study together, downtown professionals to take a break or even work outside or simply be a location in downtown for kids to play and use their imagination,” Deana Wright, executive director of Murray Main Street, said in a release. “Imagination Alley is a welcoming environment for individuals of all ages, and we are so excited to have it in downtown Murray.”

Wright also praised the Kentucky Main Street program’s impact on downtown Murray.

“Being a member of the Kentucky Main Street program is vital to downtown Murray’s success. We know that if we have questions, we have the entire Kentucky Heritage Council ready to support us in what we do for our community,” she added.

You can see the full list of award recipients here.

“Kentucky’s downtown areas are rich with art and culture. Our main streets are the heart of our small towns, and they make each community unique,” Governor Beshear said in a release. “Today’s awardees have gone above and beyond to revitalize our historic downtown districts and bring new opportunity to the area. Together, we aren’t just talking about building a better Kentucky, we’re doing it, and it will have a positive impact for generations to come.”

Since the pandemic, the governor’s office says Kentucky Main Street program has invested $151.8 million in downtown commercial districts, created 972 new jobs and 102 new businesses, and completed 324 historic building rehabilitation projects.

According to the governor’s office, in 2022 alone, Kentucky Main Street communities reported $47.9 million in investments in downtown commercial districts, 587 new jobs, 130 new businesses and 201 rehabilitation projects completed.

They say the program works to keep the commonwealth’s downtown areas thriving through the preservation of historic buildings, support of local businesses, redevelopment of commercial buildings and economic development.

The Kentucky Heritage Council State Historic Preservation Office created the Kentucky Main Street program in 1979 to reverse the economic decline in central business districts through historic preservation and redevelopment of commercial buildings.

