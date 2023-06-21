First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes

By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Warm, breezy and mostly dry conditions will continue for the next couple of days as a large area of low pressure continues to spin to our southeast.   On the backside of this low we’ll have northeast breezes and an occasional shower or thunderstorm possible….especially in southeastern counties e.g. Ky, Tn and SE Illinois.   It will be warm but not terribly hot and humid;  highs in the mid 80s east to about 90 west.  Dew points look to stay mainly in the moderate 60s.

Changes are still likely over the weekend as the pattern finally shifts.  It will get hotter and more humid Saturday,  with a chance of a round or two of thunderstorms on Sunday.   The Sunday storms are still not certain….much will depend on timing weakening systems coming in from the west.  But if we get any thunderstorms Sunday afternoon they could approach severe limits given expected temps and dew points.

