First Alert: Warm, not terribly hot first day of summer

(KFVS) - Warm, breezy and mostly dry trend continues today and for the next couple of days.

It won’t be a terribly hot and humid first day of summer.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 80s east to about 90 degrees west.

Dew points look to stay mainly in the moderate 60s.

We’ll have northeast breezes and an occasional shower or thunderstorm possible, especially in our southeastern counties.

It will get hotter and more humid Saturday, with a chance of a couple rounds of thunderstorms on Sunday.

Storms on Sunday are still not certain, but if we get any thunderstorms they could approach severe limits because of higher temperatures and humidity.

