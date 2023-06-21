Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warm, not terribly hot first day of summer

A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.
A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Jerica Copling)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Warm, breezy and mostly dry trend continues today and for the next couple of days.

It won’t be a terribly hot and humid first day of summer.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 80s east to about 90 degrees west.

Dew points look to stay mainly in the moderate 60s.

We’ll have northeast breezes and an occasional shower or thunderstorm possible, especially in our southeastern counties.

It will get hotter and more humid Saturday, with a chance of a couple rounds of thunderstorms on Sunday.

Storms on Sunday are still not certain, but if we get any thunderstorms they could approach severe limits because of higher temperatures and humidity.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
Danny Ricks was arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville.
Shooting at Caruthersville store leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau
Jacob Morrison, Zichia Gross and Karree Banks were arrested in connection with a check fraud...
3 arrested in connection with check fraud investigation in Cape Girardeau
From left: Dylan Russell, Carl Copher and an unidentified suspect are wanted in connection with...
3 suspects wanted in connection with stolen four wheelers

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild temperatures for this time of the year
A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.
First Alert: Breezy, warm trend continues
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild and breezy