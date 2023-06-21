Family mourns loss of murdered service dog

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County family is demanding answers after a furry friend and crucial piece of their family was shot and killed over the weekend.

The Hooker family lives on Misty Lane in rural Independence County and says the road has been relatively calm until this past weekend.

“She heard a gunshot, so she ran outside, and I had the kids. She came back in screaming that the dog had been shot,” said Cody and Savannah Hooker.

The Hookers say a vehicle drove by their home and shot the service animal in their yard.

The dog, Legion, sadly did not survive.

Legion served as both a family friend and a service dog to their two-year-old daughter Oaklynn.

Oaklynn not only has autism but is also non-verbal, and soon after the Hookers adopted Legion, the two’s bond grew quickly.

“It would help her be calm. It was her comfort. Basically, that was her person, and that’s what she lost,” Oaklynn’s parents said.

The Hookers and their community now want to know who would do this to an animal, especially a service dog.

“Even if we made a person mad enough to want to kill our dog, why would you do it to a dog? Why would you take it out on an innocent dog?” they said.

Though Oaklynn is without her service animal, her parents say they’re glad no one else was hurt.

“Any kid could’ve been outside. Any other person could’ve been outside and been hurt or harmed,” they said. “Who would drive by and shoot a dog like that?”

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office social media post offering a $500 reward has already seen over 700 shares.

Cody and Savannah Hooker say they have an idea of who did it.

“We have a few leads in. We think we know who it is or could be, but we’re not 100% sure,” they said.

If you have any information on who was involved in the death of the service dog, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.