Heartland Votes

‘Chiefs Champions Tour’ to travel throughout the Kingdom celebrating Super Bowl title

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If Kansas City Chiefs fans thought the celebration of their team winning the Super Bowl ended with a White House visit and then a ring ceremony, they’ve got another thing coming.

The club announced Wednesday afternoon that the Lombardi Trophy will be showcased across various Midwest locations so all of “Chiefs Kingdom” can experience the team’s achievement.

The Chiefs Champions Tour will stop at the following locations over the next three months:

  • Saturday, June 24 – Omaha Baseball Village at The Old Mattress Factory, Omaha, Neb.
  • Tuesday-Wednesday, June 27-28 – Missouri State House, Jefferson City, Mo.
  • Saturday, July 1 – Scheels Grand Opening Celebration, Wichita, Kan.
  • Sunday, July 16 – Helzberg Diamonds, Leawood, Kan.
  • Monday, July 17 – Kansas State House, Topeka, Kan.
  • Sunday, July 23 – Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
  • Saturday, July 29 – Back Together Weekend at Chiefs Training Camp, St. Joseph, Mo.
  • Saturday, August 12 – Lenexa Farmers Market, Lenexa, Kan.
  • Saturday, August 19 – Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market, Des Moines, Iowa
  • Friday, September 1 – First Fridays with the Chiefs, Kansas City, Mo.

The tour stops could also the “Kingdom Cruiser” bus, appearances by Chiefs Cheerleaders, the Rumble drumline, as well as KC Wolf and more.

“We are thrilled to announce our Chiefs Champions Tour this summer,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a statement. “With a global pandemic in 2020, we were not able to celebrate properly with Chiefs Kingdom after our Super Bowl LIV victory, so this tour has been something we have been looking forward to for the past couple of years. We are proud of the team here that helped put together this summer-long trip that invites the Kingdom to celebrate with us.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win at White House
ALSO READ: Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs enjoy spoils of Super Bowl win during wild offseason

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Jacob Morrison, Zichia Gross and Karree Banks were arrested in connection with a check fraud...
3 arrested in connection with check fraud investigation in Cape Girardeau
From left: Dylan Russell, Carl Copher and an unidentified suspect are wanted in connection with...
3 suspects wanted in connection with stolen four wheelers

Latest News

30-year-old Santana Cole (Left) and 26-year-old Mikaya Falls (Right) have been arrested...
Two charged with prostitution at Paducah hotel
Governor Andy Beshear recognized 15 Kentucky Main Street communities and area leaders on...
Gov. Beshear recognizes 15 Kentucky Main Street communities
Red, green and white graffiti can be scene throughout portions of the Old Mississippi River...
Volunteers set to clean up graffiti at bridge overlook in Cape Girardeau
Jackson police are reminding residents of some important items and ordinances ahead of the...
Jackson police remind residents of ordinances ahead of Fourth of July
On Monday, April 10, local development group River City Centre (RCC), LLC announced plans to...
LIVE: Public meeting on proposal to offer tax incentives for West Park Mall redevelopment